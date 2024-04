Kimbler (Wendeln), Shirley Ann



Shirley Ann Kimbler (nee Wendeln), died in Tampa, FL, Apr. 5, 2024, age 95. Visitation Saturday, Apr. 27th from 10:30AM until time of Service at 12:00PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Road, Cinti., OH 45241. For full obituary see www.mrfh.com



