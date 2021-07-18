KIMBROUGH, Paul
Age 84, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at New Zion
Missionary Baptist Church, 3426 W. Second Street, Dayton, OH 45417. Walk through visitation will be held one hour
prior to service. Interment:
Dayton National Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
