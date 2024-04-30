Kimmel, Matthew Adam



KIMMEL, Matthew Adam, age 45, of Dayton, OH, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2024 at OSU Wexner Medical Center. He was born August 4, 1978 to the late Deborah and Gary Kimmel. Matt was a 1996 graduate of Miamisburg High School. He loved his job at CWCC at the Reserve, where he made as much of an impact on the students as they made on him. Matt truly was the King of Useless Knowledge and loved playing trivia and watching sports of any kind. Matt is survived by his twin sister, Becca (her Matt) Maguire; sister, Cari Kimmel; brother, Brian "Bubba" Kimmel; niece, Jenna; nephews, Caleb and Johnathan; best friend, Shawn (Emilie) Breeding; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and loved ones. A memorial gathering will be held from 5:00  7:00 PM Friday, May 10, 2024 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg, OH. Contributions may be made to Matt's family to help defray funeral costs. Condolences may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



