Kincannon, Claire



Lois Claire (Green) Kincannon, died August 9th, in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was 83. Claire will be interred with her husband, Charles Louis Kincannon, at Congressional Cemetery, in Washington, D.C., a few blocks from where they met and fell in love. Claire loved beauty and hated litter. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Keep Knoxville Beautiful.



From 'borrowing' her parents car in Dayton, Ohio, at age 15, to traveling solo in the USSR during the height of the Cold War, Claire never let conventions slow her down. At a time when banks wouldn't approve loans to women unless their husbands co-signed, Claire started several successful businesses, including The Wooden Gate Confectionary in Leesburg, Virginia.



From Paeonian to Paris, working as a radio reporter, theater critic, tennis player, community volunteer, and artist, Claire's energy and creative spirit burned bright her whole life. Claire planned the family reunions, hosted memorable parties, set fabulous tables, and welcomed everyone to Thanksgiving - cousins, lost sheep, and international Census fellows.



Most of all Claire (Lois) was a source of love and encouragement to her family near and far. Claire was predeceased by her husband, Louis Kincannon, and her daughter, Alexandra Poe Kincannon. She is survived by her daughter, Indya Kincannon (Ben Barton); son in-law, Paul Moorehead; brother, Vic Green (Linda Bailey); grandchildren, Dahlia, Georgia, Aidan, Patrick and Helen; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. A celebration of Claire's life is being planned for the Fall. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.



