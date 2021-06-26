KINCH, Mark Alan



Age 85, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, husband, and friend passed through God's other door Monday, May 17, 2021, at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Hamilton. He was with loved ones and died of complications of dementia. This is when he shed his earthly bonds and flew into God's realm of unlimited being to be with loved ones again. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends left behind, but his homecoming must have been Joyous for those awaiting him on the other side! Mark, we love you and miss you, we bless you and wish you well on your journey. Mark was born November 19, 1935, in Hamilton, Ohio, and was the son of Mark Edwin and Alma Jane (Badger) Kinch. He was a 1953 graduate of Hamilton High School. He married Sarah E. Turner on July 30, 1955, in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, and she preceded him in death on August 13, 2001. He married Betty Lawhon on July 22, 2006, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on October 25, 2019. In 1958, he received his Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Cincinnati. He worked at Bendix Aviation in Hamilton from 1953 to 1960 and at the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) from 1960 until his retirement in 1988. He was a 1972 Past Master of Hugh L. Bates Lodge No. 686 F. & A.M., a member of Hamilton Chapter No. 21 and a 32 degree Scottish Rite Mason, Valley of Cincinnati. He is survived by his daughter Bobbi Jo (Joe) Lorance of Hamilton; his son John William (Lisa) Kinch of Fairfield; granddaughter Angela Marie (John) Dunsmuir of Hamilton whom he and his wife Sarah helped raise and seven other loved grandchildren; Spencer (Danielle), Joey, Tim (Maggie), Devon, Adam, Trevor and



Hayden. Mark is survived by eleven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Mel and Robert, stepson, S. Michael Lawhon, MD, and a great-grandson, Thomas Andrew Lorance. Mark has donated his body to Wright State University, Boonshoft School of Medicine. Visitation will be held at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, from 6:30 to 7:00 p.m. Masonic and Scottish Rite Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. A celebration of life service will follow with Reverend Tom



Sylvester officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice of your choice. The family would like to thank Day City Hospice and Queen City Hospice for their assistance. Online condolences are available at



www.weigelfuneralhome.com