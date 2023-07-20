King, Garland M.



age 64, passed away on July 16, 2023, in Naperville, Illinois. He is survived by many loving family and friends. There will be no visitation. Service will be held 11 AM, Friday, July 21, 2023 at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to International Myeloma Foundation, myeloma.org Interment Woodland Cemetery. HHRoberts.com



