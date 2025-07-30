King, Henry



January 1, 1937  July 13, 2024



Dr. Henry Lee King, 88, of Orlando, Florida, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2024. A dedicated physician, beloved husband, and father, Henry lived a life defined by service, education, and quiet strength.



Born on January 1, 1937, in Sanford, Florida, Henry was a proud graduate of Crooms Academy High School, Sanford, Florida (Class of 1955). He went to Clark University in Atlanta on a varsity football scholarship. While in college, he pledged Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. He excelled academically and earned his undergraduate degree from Clark University in 1959. He left Atlanta and enrolled at Howard University to pursue a career in medicine. While at Howard University, Henry met Peggy Meshack. Their relationship blossomed and they married in Alexandria, Virginia on June 21, 1962. In 1964, he graduated from Howard University College of Medicine. He completed his internship at Miami Valley Hospital (196465) before being drafted into the U.S. Army Medical Corp. His service in the army included a tour of duty in South Korea where he served honorably from 1965 to 1967.



Following his military service, Dr. King continued his medical training with a surgical residency at Wright State University (196768) and later an orthopedic surgery residency at Western Michigan University/Wright State University from 1970 to 1973. In 1973, he started an orthopedic private practice as the first African American orthopedic surgeon in Dayton, Ohio. Throughout his long career in medicine, he was known for his precision, compassion, and deep commitment to improving the lives of others.



Dr. King is survived by his devoted wife, Peggy King; and his two daughters, Gwen Debose and Dina Archer, his sister, Bessie Heywood and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He also leaves behind a legacy of excellence, perseverance, and quiet kindness that will be remembered by all who knew him.



Outside of his professional achievements, Henry found joy in traveling and spending time on the golf course. He cherished the opportunity to explore new places, cultures, and experiences with his family and friends.



A funeral service will be held at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Sanford, Florida at 11 am on July 31, 2025. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Howard University College of Medicine or a historically black college of your choice of your choice in Henry's memory.



