KING, Jack Dee



Jack Dee King, age 81 of Tipp City passed away in his home on Monday, December 13, 2021. He was born in Grahn, Kentucky, on August 5, 1940, the son of John and Nancy Belle King.



He is survived by his wife of 63 years Justine (Singleton) King; daughter Marilyn (Scott) Youngerman; son Jack E. King; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother Eugene



(Colleen) King and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; sons Jeff and Ernest King and numerous brothers and sisters.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with pastor Mark Long officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

