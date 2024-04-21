King, Jimmy David
Jimmy David King age 73 of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Jimmy was born the son of Carl J. & Etta K. (Hall) King on May 29, 1950, in Springfield, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Charles, Ganny, Bill, & Carl "Slim" Jr. King; sisters Beverly Walters, & Mary Taylor. Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Vickie King; daughters Amanda (Jaimie) Martin of Springfield, Wendi (Zoey) Riley of Springfield; sister Kimberly (John) Hankins; grandchildren Tyler, Kaylee Martin, Helena Mistry, Collin, & Casey Riley; longtime friend Steve Whitman; several nieces, nephews, & a host of friends. Jimmy was a hardworking & loving husband, dad, grandpa, & friend. He will be missed by all of those who love him. He was a longtime member of First Christian Church of Springfield. After graduating from Greenon High School Jimmy attended trade school to become an electrician. He owned and operated K&W Electrical Industries, Hawkins Electrical & was a proud member of IBEW local 683. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching war movies & westerns. He looked forward to the weekends when his family would get together for Sunday dinner. Friends & family may call on Monday, April 22, 2024 from 12PM 1PM at RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME 838 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio where a funeral service will be held at 1PM. Entombment to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
