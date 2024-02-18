King, John F.



John F. King, age 91 of Fairfield, passed away on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. John was born in Beaver Dam, Kentucky on June 15, 1932 to Roma King and Artie (Rowe) King. He was a member of Allison Avenue Baptist Church for many years and loved his church family. John was a wonderful husband and father. John is survived by his children, Sherry (Ray Frybarger) Chafin, Pamela Gross, John (Lisa) King and Tina (Will) Smith; 12 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Eileen King; son, Delbert King; his parents, Artie and Roma King; two grandchildren, Adam and Alyse King; and three son-in-laws, John Gross, Darrell Chafin, and Kenneth Walker. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and aids at Majestic Care in Fairfield for their many years of care.



