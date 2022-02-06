KINGSLEY, David V.



43, of Shallowater, TX, formerly of New Carlisle, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. He was born in Dayton on September 14, 1976, the son of Cheryl Thornhill and Virgil Kingsley. David was a graduate of Tecumseh High School, Class of '95 and earned an Associate Degree from South Plains College, TX. He was a customer service rep at VXI in Lubbock, TX, and in his spare time enjoyed making beaded jewelry and watching football. His father Virgil passed on July 12, 2020, and he is preceded in death by his step-father Douglas Thornhill. David is survived by his mother Cheryl Thornhill; a brother Steven (Tracy) Kingsley; nephew Andrew Yost; and special friend



Jamie Skidmore; his beloved cat Toothless; many aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. A memorial service was held to honor David on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Trostel,



Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Ludlow Falls Camp, 1509 W. Main St., Troy, OH 45373 Expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.trostelchapman.com



