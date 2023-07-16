Kingston, Kathy

Kingston (Schalnat), Kathy Ann



Kathy Ann Kingston, age 81, of Bellbrook, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Saturday, July 8th, 2023. She was born on June 8th, 1942 to B. E. "Herm" and Lavina (Utermoehlen) Schalnat. She graduated from Wilmington High School in 1960. She was also crowned Miss Southwestern Ohio in 1962. She graduated from Wilmington College with a degree in Education in 1963, and later earned a Master's degree at Wright State University.



The first ten years of Kathy's teaching career was spent between Centerville High School and Fairmont East. She took a break from teaching and began writing for an advertising agency and even wrote as the "Here-Abouts" columnist for the Dayton Daily News. She also opened an in-home daycare for several years before going back into teaching. At Bellbrook High School, Kathy taught English, public speaking and was involved in the peer mentoring program for 20 years prior to her retirement. She was an inspiration and constant support to her students. Kathy enjoyed assisting with plays and musicals which she choreographed throughout her teaching career. She loved to attend all the Bellbrook School events, but especially enjoyed watching her own kids and grandkids play sports. During her retirement she sold Mary Kay and spent a number of years serving on the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek School Board.



Kathy's faith was of the utmost importance to her. She was a dedicated church member and volunteer, writing and leading several Bible studies and serving in the children's ministry, both a reflection of her love for teaching. She enjoyed traveling and playing cards with friends. In keeping with her lifelong passion for education and specifically English, Kathy was an avid reader. Kathy liked to golf and garden, taking special care of her irises.



In 2019, Kathy suffered an aneurysm. During the difficult years that followed, she never complained and was constantly appreciative of the love and care she received. In keeping with her heart of gratitude, the family wants to say a special thanks to Kathy's many caregivers through the years, Tuesday, Deb, Shelbi, Savannah, McKenna, Brooklyn, Melissa and Hospice of Dayton.



Kathy was a vibrant, strong, and caring wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, and friend. Her loving generosity, wise mind, and gregarious personality will be missed most by her daughters Stacy Bender Tincher (Jason) and Mandy Bender Cameron (Rod), 4 grandchildren Brady Tincher (Kelsey Simpson) and Brooke Tincher, Gage Cameron and Eli Cameron, forever friend and sister in Christ Sue Ellen Stillings, as well as numerous cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Herm and Lavina Schalnat, and her husband of 30 years, Kenneth Kingston.



To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to attend a visitation held in her honor at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St. Bellbrook, Ohio 45305) on Saturday, July 22nd, 2023 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. Life Celebration Services will be held immediately following the visitation on Saturday, July 22nd, 2023 at 12:30 pm. Burial will take place at Bellbrook Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Dayton (https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/), the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Education Foundation (https://rb.gy/am8mm), or the Bellbrook Athletic Association (https://rb.gy/fmv4f). You are welcome to write a condolence message, send flowers, upload a photo, and share a story about Kathy at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.



