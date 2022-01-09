Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

KINISLEY, Carolyn

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

KNISLEY (Staley), Carolyn Lee

Age 85 of Union, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. Carolyn was a member of First Baptist Church of Union and enjoyed spending time with her family, and her friends at Millridge Village. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Dan (Emelie) Knisley of TN, daughter and

son-in-law: Laura (Greg) Graber of Amelia, 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, brother: Thomas (Barb) Staley of Vandalia, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was

preceded in death by her husband: David Knisley, daughters: Gayle Borgemenke, Tracy Hamby and parents: Thomas and Willa Staley. A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Mill Ridge

Village Retirement Community Center in Union. Inurnment will be held privately at Maple Hill Cemetery in Tipp City. If

desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's

Hospice of Dayton. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
HIME, Glenda
2
SLOUFFMAN, Connie
3
CALLOWAY, CALHOUN
4
ALLEN, Angelica
5
CONNOLLY, Roger
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top