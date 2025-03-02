Kinkaid, Norma Jean



age 76 of Hamilton, passed away at The Winfield at Middletown on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. Norma was born in Mount Vernon, Kentucky on June 25, 1948, to Charles Marler and Jewel (Kirby) Marler. She was a loving wife, mother, and mamaw who dedicated her life to caring for her family. She was valedictorian of Seven Mile H.S. in 1966. She married Lynn in 1972 and worked as an administrative assistant at Prudential and the Butler County Treasurer's Office for approximately 30 years. Norma is survived by her children, Lance Kinkaid (Andrea) and Elizabeth Blevins; grandchildren Alexis Kinkaid-Theobald, Lilliana Blevins, Paige, Sophia, Leah; great grandchild Brayden Welsh; brother Larry Marler, sisters Linda Marler, Janice Brown, and Barbara Laird. Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Marler and Jewel Marler; her spouse, Lynn Kinkaid; her brothers, Tommy Marler and Billy Marler. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, March 7, 2025 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Mark Finfrock officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 7, 2025 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com