Kinnison, Anthony R. "Tony"



Anthony "Tony" R. Kinnison, age 60, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on July 2, 2024. Tony was born to the late Ronald and Kathleen (Davis) Kinnison on August 6, 1963. Tony was an extreme sports fan following teams such as the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, and Ohio State Buckeyes. Above all, Tony loved his family. Tony is survived by his sister: Belinda Mundhenk; Brother: Gregory Kinnison; Niece: Cheyenne (John) Dyer; Nephew: Chase (Brittany) Smith; Great-Niece: Cecilia Dyer; and Great-Niece: Addi Smith; Cousin: Marsha Ryles; & Special Friend: Robin Porter. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and friends. Tony is preceded in death by his Brother-in-Law: Kevin Mundhenk and Nephew: Gregory Combs. Visitation will be held from 1  2 pm on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood) A memorial service will be held following the visitation, starting at 2 pm with John Andrews officiating. Donations may be made to the Alexandria congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses in Alexandria (https://donate.jw.org/ui/E/donate-home.html#/donate) , Kentucky, and Sanctuary Hospice (4660 Duke Drive Ste. 120 Mason, OH) Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.KindredFuneralHome.com



