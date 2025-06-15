Kinsey, Jack Michael "Mike"



Jack Michael Kinsey passed away peacefully on May 17, 2025, at the age of 64 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by Linda, his devoted wife of 30 years, and two daughters by marriage: Ashley Carbaugh and granddaughter Isabella, and Heather and Ron Clifford, their children Megan Viteri, Atley McNett, Rachel and Sophia Clifford, and cousin's Linda Musick and Diana Gerdes, along with many cherished relatives and friends. He loved spending time with family and friends. He was such a good person, friendly, kind to others, with unwavering love for family and friends. He enjoyed home cooked meals, ice cream, outdoors, photography, and sports. He was the owner of Kinsey Asphalt Sealing founded by his late parents Jack and Frankie Kinsey in 1963. He proudly continued the family legacy. His customers were important to him. They became his friends. He was known for his expertise, honesty and strong work ethic. He will sadly be missed by family and friends. Private Services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com