KINZER, Shirley L.

84, of Medway, Ohio, passed away January 24, 2021. She was born October 5, 1936, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Sherman & Martha Lucille (Allen) Voorhees. She owned Ft.

Tecumseh store from 1978 to 2011 in Springfield and was a member of the Medway Historical Society. She is survived by two daughters, Deena Haskins, Tamara (Michael) Davis; a son, Jeffrey (Julie) Kinzer; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Kinzer; a

sister, Dolores Kouse. Private services at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Shriners Children's Hospital. Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.




