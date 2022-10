KIRBY, George



George Kirby, age 88, of Medway, OH, passed away October 17, 2022. He was born in Elliott, IA, in 1933. He served as a Captain in the Air Force for 13 years. He was a member of Laborer's Local #1410 until retirement. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandra. No services are planned. Interment will be at the Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at Trostelchapman.com.