Kirby, Vera E.



Vera Ellen Kirby (née Luther), a loving mother, aunt, and friend to many, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2025, at the age of 85 in Allegan, Michigan. Born on May 16, 1939, in Dayton, Ohio, she was the daughter of Martin and Isabelle Luther. A successful entrepreneur, Vera owned a beauty salon in Belleville, Michigan, where her sparkling personality and skilled hands brought beauty and confidence to countless patrons. Her commitment to her work was matched only by her devotion to her family. She leaves behind a legacy of love in her children, Debra (Jean-Marc) Barton, Martin McVicar, Joe (Patty) Nehra; her cherished grandchildren, Nathan (Alysia) Granzotto, Leah (Erik) Zillner, Michael (Shannon) Granzotto; and her adored great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Charlotte. Vera's memory will be held dear by her siblings, Richard Luther, Gene (Bev) Luther, and her close niece, Patti Jennings. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a multitude of friends. Vera reunited with her beloved husband, John Kirby, her parents, Isabelle and Martin Luther, and her siblings, Fred Luther and Betty Jennings, who preceded her in death. An avid crocheter with a winning bingo streak, Vera's sense of humor and quick wit were her trademarks. Her second home at Brookville Lake Resort in Liberty, Indiana, was a treasured retreat where she relished in the joy of life's simple pleasures. Vera's warm heart and caring spirit touched all who knew her, and her absence will be deeply felt. Yet, her legacy of love and laughter will continue to inspire those she leaves behind. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 from 1:00-1:30 PM in the chapel at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, New Carlisle, OH, services will begin at 1:30 PM. Please visit www.beelergoresfuneral.com to share a memory or leave a condolence message for Vera's family.



