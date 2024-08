Kirkham, John M.



John M. Kirkham, 88, of Medway, born February 11, 1936, passed away August 15, 2024. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on Tuesday, August 20 in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday at Byron Cemetery, Fairborn. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.jkzfh.com.



