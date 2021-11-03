KIRKPATRICK,



Gregory Dean



71, of College Corner, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his home on October 31st, 2021. Greg was born August 10th, 1950, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Bud and Gladys (Grimme)



Kirkpatrick. A proud farmer, he dedicated his life to the



Kirkpatrick family farm. He



also spent 36 years working for Square D Company in Oxford, OH, until his retirement in 2005. He was a standout high school athlete and local softball player, his team the King of Clubs being inducted into the Butler County Softball Hall of Fame in 2014. Greg was preceded in death by his parents, sister Kimberly Kirkpatrick, father-in-law Almer Stapf and brother in-law Alan Stapf. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who is survived by his wife of 42 years, Susan (Stapf) Kirkpatrick, his son Travis (Cortney) Kirkpatrick, daughter Chelsea Kirkpatrick and the lights of his life, grandsons Chaz and Coby Kirkpatrick. He is also survived by his brother Randy (Carol) Kirkpatrick, sister Cindy (Dick) Ashworth, mother-in-law Cora Sue Stapf and numerous out-laws, nieces, and nephews. Greg was a beloved member of the College Corner community and will be greatly missed by friends and family alike. Visitation will be held on November 6th from 10am - 1pm at the gymnasium of College Corner Union School followed by a memorial service at 1:30pm at the same



location. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to College Corner Play in the Park, College Corner Volunteer Fire Department and Union County High School Athletic Boosters.

