Kirksey, Hilda Elaine



Age 72, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2024. She was born on November 30, 1951 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Titus Bryant, Sr. & Piccola (Early) Bryant. Hilda was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She enjoyed being with family and eating. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Hilda is preceded in death by her sister: Brenda West; brother: Titus Bryant Jr.; and brother-in-law: James Merkison, Sr. Hilda leaves to cherish her memories a loving son: Johnny Bryant; sister: Chataun Bryant; twin sister: Helen Merkison; grandchildren: Jhamari Bryant, Sr., Shyanne Walker, J'lea Bryant, Israel Izor, Trevor Zurakowski, Mariah Blake and Isaiah Horton; 5 great-grandchildren; 9 nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, November 23, 2024, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Stacey Brewer officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com



