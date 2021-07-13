KITCHEN, Betty Yuvan



Age 92, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021. She was born in



Marion, Ohio, on April 5, 1929, to the late Henry Jefferson and Grace Marie Blake (nee Loftus). She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Martin; son, Rick Kitchen; sister,



Dorothy Sigman; and brother, Lou Ditty. Betty is survived by her beloved husband of 20 years, James "Coco" Colbert, retired volunteer police officer of Dayton, Ohio; grandson, James Michael Colbert; great-granddaughter, Emily Adams; cousin's, Brenda Brooks,



Melanie McGarr, Jackie Carothers, and Charlotte Moneagle; close friends, Walter Brown, Brittany Adams, Velinda Tallman, Cindy August, and Lola Leak; nurse aid, Tammy Warmbein; and a host of other family members and friends. Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel.

