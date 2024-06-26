Kitt, Sharon "Sister"



Age 67, passed away June 4, 2024. Born November 26, 1956, a native of Dayton, OH. Preceded in death by her parents, Edmond and Willa, brothers Anthony, Vincent and Trent. She is survived by her only son, Dontas Kitt Sr. (Bree Wallace). 2 grandchildren, Dontia Gaines and Don Jr. Sisters, Janice Rountree and Judy Kitt. 1 brother, Derrick Kitt, a host of family members and friends. No services. Online condolences may be expressed at W.E. Lusian Funeral Home & Crematory OH. www.lusainohio.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com