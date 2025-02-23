Kitts, Thomas Morton



Thomas M. Kitts, age 86, of Spring Valley Township, passed away February 17, 2025. Thomas was born in Kokomo, Indiana on March 28, 1938 to the late Sherman and Marguerite Kitts. Thomas is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Howard and Kenneth and his sister, Betty. He is survived by wife of 64 years, Janet Kitts; daughters, Tamara (Dennis) and Tracie (Tim) Bolden; son, Thomas M. Kitts II; grandchildren, Sara (Paul), Justin, Mackenzie (Cyrus), Cameron, Lauren and Ty; great-granddaughters, Reese and Piper; sister-in-laws, Janie Bolinger of Greentown, IN, Carolyn McClain of Kokomo, IN, and Betty McClain of Pickerington, OH; as well as many nieces and nephews. Thomas retired from NCR after 42 years. He then worked for DTG, Inc. after his retirement. He was a member of the West Carrollton United Methodist Church for many years. In his free time, he enjoyed watching NASCAR, spending time with his grandchildren, landscaping, guns, keeping up with current events and being around his family. Thomas was a great husband, father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Thomas's memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund. Per Thomas's wishes, there will be no viewing or memorial service.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com