Kleinhans (Yahle), Marie A. "Toni"



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Marie A. Kleinhans, "Toni", a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Surrounded by the love of her family, she departed this world peacefully in her lifelong home of Dayton, Ohio on April 8th, 2025, at the age of 91, with the same grace and strength that defined her life. Born on August 20, 1933, to a family that would shape her warm and compassionate spirit, Toni dedicated her life to nurturing her loved ones and creating a home filled with love and laughter. Toni's faith was the cornerstone of her life. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Anthony Church, volunteering her time and talent for years at both the school and church. Many of us were blessed with her beautiful voice, singing in the choir and at special occasions! Toni was preceded in death by husband, Norman Kleinhans, father, Charles Yahle, mother, Angela (Petroccia) Yahle, grandson, Tom Copfer, sister and brother-in-law, Rita & Jerry Dakin, sister-in-law Jeanne Yahle, and brothers in law, Rick Henry and Mike Byrd. As a devoted housewife, Toni found profound joy in caring for her family, leaving behind a legacy of kindness and immense love. She is survived by her cherished children: Tracey (John) Pyles, Kurt, Mike, and Eric (Sue) Kleinhans. Her deep love extended to her grandchildren, Mikayla (Jake) Spitznogle and Ethan Kleinhans, Marie (Mark) Austria, Lea (Cory) Rector, and Travis and Jared Pyles, as well as to her great-grandchildren, Ben, Evalynn, and Madelynn Austria, Cason, Corben, and Landrie Rector and Dottie Spitznogle. She will be lovingly remembered by her siblings, including sisters Judy Byrd and Suzie Henry, and brothers Charlie and Tom (Sue) Yahle, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Toni's spirit and warmth touched the lives of all who knew her, and she will be greatly missed! A visitation will be from 10:00am-11:00am on Monday, April 14 at Immaculate Conception Church followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. The burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages those wishing to express their condolences to consider a donation to a charity of your choice, in memory of Marie A. Kleinhans. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton.



