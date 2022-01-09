Hamburger icon
KLEINHENZ, Nancy

KLEINHENZ, Nancy A.

Age 61, of Centerville, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Due to COVID-19 the visitation will be limited to close family. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 am on Tuesday, January 11, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville. Nancy will be laid to rest at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Diabetes Dayton, at diabetesdayton.org. Full obit can be found at www.routsong.com.

