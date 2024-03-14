Kleist, Richard

In loving memory of Richard Martin Kleist, husband, father and grandfather. June 3,1926-March 8, 2024. Richard is survived by his wife of 70 years Joan (Collins), and daughters Jill Hollon, Jana Bennett (William Bennett), and Jackie Perotti (Robert Perotti). Grandchildren, Nicole Hollon, Jessica Loveless (Bradley Loveless), Lindsey Angus (Kevin Angus), Dominic Perotti, and great grandson Charlie Angus. We love you and you will be forever in our hearts. At his request, funeral will be for immediate family only.

