Kless, Susan Tama



Susan Tama Kless, 78, of The Woodlands, passed away on January 31, 2024. She was born on October 24th, 1945, in Dayton, Ohio, to Jane and James Nishimura. She graduated from Fairmont High School in 1963 and received her B.S. from Bowling Green State University in 1967.



She enjoyed a teaching career that spanned over 35 years. She taught first grade at Glen Loch Elementary and was named Teacher of the Year. A beloved wife, mother, and friend to all. She was an accomplished seamstress, loved to travel, and being an "Oma" to her grandchildren. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years Frank; children Michelle, Sheree, Nick, and Lisa; 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, as well as her four siblings, Karen, Michael, Jan, and Alison. The family is having a private Celebration of Life in March.



