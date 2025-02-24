Kline, LeRoy



Kline, LeRoy, age 90, a lifelong resident of Miamisburg, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2025 at Kingston of Miamisburg. He was born in Miamisburg to the late Eugene M. & Ruby (Mains) Kline. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Armilda "Kitty" Kline; son, David L. Kline (Joni); daughter, Diana L. Kline; son-in-law, Steve Mathis (Toni); 5 grandchildren, Amanda Lookabaugh (Scott), Ashley Rickard (Chris), Kristy Kushmaul (Tyler), Saran Goubeaux (Shawn), James Boyer (Tiffany Nichole); 9 great-grandchildren, Colton & Riley Lookabaugh, Hayden Rickard, Carsyn & Carter Kushmaul, Alyssa & Brandon Goubeaux, Lilliana & Kyerra Boyer. Along with his parents, LeRoy was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna (Kline) Mathis. LeRoy was a retired firefighter and paramedic after 25 years. He enjoyed spending time with his fire department family and church friends through the years. LeRoy was a member of Generations Nazarene Church in Miamisburg and served many years in nursing home ministry. He also enjoyed playing the harmonica. A gathering of family & friends will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2025 from 11:00 am  12:00 pm at Generations Nazarene Church, 1216 Richard St. Miamisburg, OH 45342. A funeral service will be at 12:00 pm Wednesday at the church with Jamey Johnson officiating. Graveside services will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Donations in LeRoy's memory may be made to Generations Nazarene Church. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com