Kline, Sandra

Kline (Garwood), Sandra Lynn



Sandra Lynn Kline, 77, of Centerville, OH, passed away on December 15, 2023. She was born on March 27, 1946, in Dayton, OH to the late Dorcy and Velma Garwood. Sandee graduated from Colonel White High School and earned an education degree from Otterbein University. Sandee was the heart and soul of her family, the love of her husband's life, and a best friend to her daughters. As "Mimi", she found great joy in her grandchildren. Sandee is survived by her husband of 54 years, Michael; daughters Gina (Steve) Gentile and Nicole (Chris) Wimsatt; grandchildren Jake (Tessa) Gentile, Tyler Gentile, Evan Gentile, Brady Wimsatt, Caroline Wimsatt, and great-grandchildren Mia Gentile and Luke Gentile; brother Robert (Susan) Garwood; nieces, a nephew, and many cousins. A service to honor Sandee's life will be held on Thursday, December 28, at 10am in the David's Cemetery Community Chapel.



