Klipfer, Charles

KLIPFER, Sr., Charles P.



92 of Eaton, Ohio, died Friday, February 12, 2021, at his residence. He was born on November 4, 1928, in Farmersville, Ohio, and graduated in 1946 from Farmersville High School. He was a proud Jackson Township, Preble County, farmer and attended the Concord Church in Eaton.



Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Catherine E. (Harris) Klipfer in 1989 and his brothers, Floyd E. Klipfer and Kenny Klipfer.



Survived by his wife of 27 years, Hester (Seals-Greene) Klipfer; daughter, Mary C. (Mick) Copper; sons, Charles P. (Cynthia) Klipfer, Jr. and James (Charlene) Klipfer; stepchildren, Beth (John) Campbell, Linda Kessler, and Ned (Terri) Greene; 6 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; niece and



nephews.



Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Barnes Funeral Home, 220 East Main Street, Eaton, Ohio, with Rev. James Sizelove and Floyd Geeting



officiating. Interment will be held in Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you are required to wear a facemask prior to entering the funeral home and practice



social distancing.



Memorial Contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice-324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420 or to the Concord Church, c/o Don Orr, 3250 Toney-Lybrook Rd., Eaton, OH 45320. Condolences may be sent to the family via the Guestbook at www.barnesfuneralhome.com.

