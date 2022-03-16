KLOPFENSTEIN, Nelson



Age 100, of Milltown, IN, formerly of South Vienna, Ohio, passed away on March 12, 2022, at the home of his daughter.



He was born to Ludwig Klopfenstein and Luella Clara



(Helmlinger) Klopfenstein



on October 1, 1921, in Wapakoneta, Ohio.



Above anything else Nick loved his family and friends. His mission in life was to be a caring and giving person. He would visit nursing homes and Masonic Homes; Nick would take them candy and gifts to brighten their days. He was a veteran of the United States Army for 4 years from 1942 till 1945 as a mechanist, Nick fought in The Battle of the Bulge under General George Patton. He was a gentleman and a giving man; he loved sending cards and letters and would send about 300 Christmas cards out each year. Nick has been a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church since 1946.



Preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 64 years, Ruth Ellen (Hughes) Klopfenstein, his siblings; Wilson, Calvin and Dallas Klopfenstein and Geraldine Bowdle and infant son



Nelson Klopfenstein Jr. "Nicky".



Nelson is survived by his daughter, Gloria (Dave) Schotter, grandchildren; Justin (Colleen) Schotter, Adam (Amy) Schotter and Troy Schotter, great grandchildren; Nella, Clary, Emmett, Owen, Reid, Elyse, and Elliott, along with numerous nieces and nephews.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022, from 4-8 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10 am in the St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 27 N. Wittenberg Ave., Spfld., OH, with Pastor Kevin Scheuller officiating. Military honors will follow. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



