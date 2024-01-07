Kloth, Richard E



Richard E. Kloth 73, passed away peacefully at home on January 4, 2024. Richard was born on January 6, 1950 to Victor and Adele Kloth. He was a 1968 graduate of Trotwood-Madison High School, and went on to retire from General Motors after 37 years of dedicated service. He was a long-time parishioner of Precious Blood Catholic Church, and took great pride in volunteering weekly with the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry. His greatest joys were found spending time with family, physical fitness, cycling, gardening, bird watching, sunrises, and observing all the beauties of God's creation . Richard was a hard worker, a loving provider, and a unique blend of human. This uniqueness is what made him extraordinary.



Richard was preceded in death by his wife Jenny Kloth, parents Victor and Adele Kloth, and brother Jeffrey (Justine) Kloth. He is survived by his 4 loving children, Aimee Kampert, Adrienne (Jeff) Jones, Evan Kloth, and Chris (Hillary) Kloth; his 8 grandchildren, Sam and Joe Kampert, Makena May, Madison Cooper, Caroline and Vivian Kloth, Quinn and Emerson Kloth, 6 great grandchildren, and siblings John (Sandra) Kloth, Terrance (Susan) Kloth, Kelly (Kimberly) Kloth, Kimberly (John) Rector, and many nieces and nephews.



Richard was deeply loved and will be greatly missed as a father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am Friday January 12, 2024 at Precious Blood Catholic Church 4961 Salem Ave. Dayton OH 45416. Burial immediate to follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7pm Thursday January 11, 2024 at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul in memory of Richard. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



