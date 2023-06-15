Klotzback, Wilfred John "Bill"



KLOTZBACK, Wilfred John "Bill", age 84, of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023. Bill was an Aerospace Engineer for WPAFB, retiring after 37 years of service and a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Janet. Bill is survived by his son & daughter-in-law, Jack & Susan Klotzback of Tennessee; grandchildren, Jacob, Krey & Mallory; great-grandchildren, Nealee & Josee; and many other relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Monday, June 19, 2023 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Andrew Smith celebrant. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10 AM until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Church Food Pantry in Bill's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.



Funeral Home Information

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes

5844 Old Troy Pike

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.markerheller.com