Knight, Marillyn Rosa



KNIGHT, Marillyn Rosa, age 94, of Kettering, passed away Sunday, September 3, 2023 at her residence. Marillyn was born in Dayton to the late Maximillion and Frances M Schrock Behrer. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Mary, husband, Terrance Knight; sons-in-law, Roger Patterson, Steven Michael Newton, grandson, Kevin Michael Newton, great grandsons Dustin and Dillion Petty. She is survived by her daughters, Merryly Patterson, Suellyn Newton, and Barbara Harvey, sons, Terry, Max, Tom, Bob, and Jim. 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren with number 22 on the way. Marillyn was a graduate of Julieanne High School. Family and friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 11, 2023 at Tobias Funeral Home  Far Hills Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church. Burial Calvary Cemetery. A Celebration of Life to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society via our family's team page at: https://pages.LLS.org/Ltn/sohd/dayton23/rememberthefallenfightthewarner, Alzheimer's Association, or American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com