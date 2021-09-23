KNOUFF, Larry Richard
74, of Kettering, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at 1 P.M. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave.,
Sidney, OH. Visitation will be on Friday from 11 A.M. until service. Condolences may be expressed at www.cromesfh.com.
Funeral Home Information
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH
45365
