KNOUFF, Larry Richard



74, of Kettering, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, at his residence.



Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at 1 P.M. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave.,



Sidney, OH. Visitation will be on Friday from 11 A.M. until service. Condolences may be expressed at www.cromesfh.com.

