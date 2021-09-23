dayton-daily-news logo
X

KNOUFF, Larry

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

KNOUFF, Larry Richard

74, of Kettering, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at 1 P.M. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave.,

Sidney, OH. Visitation will be on Friday from 11 A.M. until service. Condolences may be expressed at www.cromesfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Cromes Funeral Home Inc

302 S. Main Ave.

Sidney, OH

45365

https://www.cromesfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Hoschouer, Charles
2
GRADTKE, Linda
3
EVERHART, Roger
4
Horvath, Roy
5
HODGE, Derrick
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top