Knox, James J. "Jay"



James J. Knox "Jay", age 75 of Dayton, passed away July 9, 2023 at his home. He was born June 3, 1948 in Dayton to the late Edward T. Knox and Florence (Dunne) Hart. In addition to his parents, Jay was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lena; step-son, Robert Larimore and his brothers, Rick and Ted and Patrick Hart. He is survived by his siblings, Edward (Nancy) Knox, Kathryn (Rod) Trimble, Michael Knox and Edward Hart; grandchildren, Devon and Damian Larimore; great-grandchildren, Malachi, Harmony and Xander; step-daughter, Bobbie Larimore and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Jay served in the U.S. Marine Corp and then became a mail handler for the U.S. Post Office. In his spare time, he enjoyed going camping and fishing. Jay loved watching and rooting for the Bengals and Buckeyes. Family will receive guests from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439) where a funeral service will begin at 12 noon. Interment will follow the service with military honors at Dayton National Cemetery at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Wounded Warriors Foundation and/or SISCA, in Jay's memory. To share a memory of Jay or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



