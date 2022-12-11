dayton-daily-news logo
KOBES, Marvin John

Marvin John Kobes, 92 of Dayton, passed away on December 3, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born on October 4, 1930, in Dayton, OH, to Anthony and Lorena (nee: Dabbelt) Kobes.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Kobes.

Marvin is survived by his children, Julie (Paul Williams) Kobes, Jill (Alfredo) Falletta, Anthony (Audrey Pearson) Kobes; his grandchildren, Alexander, Jon David, Carson, Jonathan, and Alex P.; his brother, Lawrence (Judy) Kobes; Marvin is also survived by numerous family and friends.

Marvin was a loving husband and father. He was a US Navy Veteran and served in the Korean War.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Emmanuel Catholic Church.

Private services will be held at Calvary Cemetery.

To share a memory of Marvin or to leave a special message for his family, please click the "Share Memories" button.

