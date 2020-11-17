X

KOBYLAK, Richard

KOBYLAK, Richard Frank

Age 85 passed away November 15, 2020, at the Dayton VA Medical Center. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and was

preceded in death by his parents Frank and Mary (Bollo) Kobylak. He is survived by his wife Rosemary Kobylak and his children Michael Kobylak and Karen Altier; grandchildren

Isabella, Sophia, and Tessa Altier. Richard served in the United States Air Force, worked for AT&T and volunteered at the Hall of Fame. A Visitation will be held, Thursday, November 19, from 10:00 AM until the Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM which will be held at St. Luke Catholic Church, 1440 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Burial to follow at Calvary

Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. Social distancing and face masks will be required. Arrangements by Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek, Ohio.

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/dayton-oh/tobias-funeral-home-beavercreek-chapel/6927?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

