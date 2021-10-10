KOCH, GERALDINE

KOCH (Kimmel),



Geraldine Ruth "Geri"



On October 6, 2021, at the age of 95, Geraldine (Geri) Ruth Kimmel Koch was ushered into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Geri was deeply loved by her family and will always be remembered as a loving mother, grandma,



and great-grandma. She is preceded in death by her husband of sixty years, Arthur Jerome Koch, her parents John and Alvina Derr Kimmel, sisters Gladys B. Friedly and Anna Kimmel. She is survived by her daughter Kathy (Jim) Kanzeg, grandchildren Ben (Laura) Kanzeg and Sarah (Andrew) Mellish, great-grandchildren Elizabeth, Jane, Matthew, and Audrey, and many loving nieces and nephews.



Born on June 24, 1926, in Rockford, Ohio, Geri attended Rockford High School, graduating with the class of 1944. She went on to graduate from the Electronic Radio-Television Institute in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to assist with World War II communication efforts. Geri also worked for many years at Frigidaire in Dayton, Ohio.



Geri was a long-time member of First Grace Brethren Church of Dayton, Ohio, where she and her husband, Art, dedicated much of their time, volunteering for various activities. Geri's faith in Christ prompted a strong prayer life, where she would daily pray for the needs of missionaries, family members, dear friends, and more.



Geri enjoyed life and brought joy to everyone she met. Many will remember her as a special lady who was always the life of the party. She loved to play games, especially Euchre, where her catch phrase was, "Someone ought to be dealin'." Geri also loved traveling with her family, and she participated in many activities at Grace Brethren Village in Englewood, Ohio, where she lived for many years.



Family and friends can say final goodbyes on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at First Grace Church of Dayton, 2624 Stonequarry Rd., Dayton, OH 45414. There will be a viewing from noon until 1:00 p.m., followed by a service at 1:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Dayton National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to Grace Brethren Village, Child Evangelism Fellowship of The Miami Valley, and First Grace Church of Dayton.

