KOCH, Scott D.



Age 71, of Dayton, OH, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022. Scott was preceded in death by his parents, William and Phyllis (Kuehn) Koch; brother, Jeffrey; and sister, Paige Perry.



He is survived by his beloved daughter, Ann Marie Koch; two granddaughters, Cierra Koch-Azeke, Sam Azeke; one grandson, Christian Koch-Azeke, all of Las Vegas, Nevada; one sister, Vicki (Koch) Feinhor of Tipp City, Ohio. Scott is also survived by nieces, Jennifer Hosler, Deborah Feinhor, Jodi Dennis; nephews, Jason Klopf, Noah Hosler, Jason Klopf, Jr. and Stuart Feinhor.



Scott retired in 1995 from the U.S. Air Force as a Master Sergeant after 24 years of service to his country of which he was extremely proud of and was truly proud to be an



American.



The family will receive friends on Monday, May 23, 2022, from 5-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Scott will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery.

