KOCSIS, Bessie

KOCSIS (Wright), Bessie L. Age 89, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away at Hospice, in Hamilton, OH, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She was born in Middletown, OH, on December 19, 1930, the daughter of Lonnie & Maudie (Tipton) Wright. On March 21, 1953, she married Albert J. Kocsis. She is survived by her children, Everett Kocsis & his wife Jill, of Trenton, OH, and Judy Burkett of Fairfield Twp., OH; four granddaughters and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her son-in-law, Bob Burkett. A memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 11:00 am at Butler County Memorial Park, Wayne Twp, OH. Memorial Donations may be made to Hospice of Cinti., or Animal Friends Humane Society.

