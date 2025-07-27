Koehler, Bruce Aman



Bruce Aman Koehler of Centerville OH and born July 30, 1967, passed away on July 10 at 57. He was preceded in death by his Father Richard (Dick) and is survived by his Mother Marilyn, Sister Pam, Brother Rick, Aunts Diane Rosman (Frank) and Kathy Koehler, and numerous cousins.



Bruce was a graduate of Hocking College and worked for many years as an electrician. When younger he lived in Utah and enjoyed the 'wonders of the west.' For some of those years he worked at Snowbird in Salt Lake City and of course enjoyed the free skiing. He had such a large friend base in Utah that during the 2002 Winter Olympics Bruce and Rick were able to walk to the front of the line at practically any bar in Park City and get in. No cover charge either.



Bruce was an avid gardener and mushroom hunter. He was also an outstanding cook. Many wondered if his true calling was to sell his homemade soups. His dogs meant the world to him from the time of childhood through his passing. He was particularly attached to his dogs Spooner and Riley spanning many years between them. All three and the countless Koehler dogs over the years are reunited now. God bless.



Bruce had an extensive travel resume and saw much of the world. He and his famed two backpacks had been to five continents and numerous countries. Bruce made new friends everywhere he went. He was devastated when local friends from Thailand perished in the tsunami. On the flip, he once flew to the Philippines to have dinner and beers with local friends and then took a return flight home five hours later. We were all speechless. He had no fears when it came to travel. He showed up at the Turin 2006 Winter Olympics with no accommodations or tickets in advance. Are you serious? They turned out to be a bust and he stayed with locals, attended various events, and made many new friends.



Bruce had a warm smile and ever-engaging personality. He easily met new people, knew no strangers, and was outwardly friendly and receptive. He was never one to complain or subject others to whatever circumstance or strife he may have been going through. He was resilient and steadfast in that manner. Bruce will be forever be missed and remembered by those who knew him. A small private ceremony will be held to commemorate him. In lieu of flowers or charitable contributions please treat yourself and someone dear to dinner to celebrate the wonder of life we're all passing through. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



