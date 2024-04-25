Koeller, Joseph F



Age 89, of Brookville, OH, passed away on April 23, 2024. Joseph is preceded in death by his wife, Susan (Ernst) Koeller; his parents, Jesse W. and Airy E. (Brown) Koeller; sister, Mary (Bob) Potter; brothers Oscar (Nancy) Koeller and Walter Koeller. Joseph was a lifelong member of Providence Lutheran Church. He retired from the Air National Guard and Rickenbacker Air Force Base as a jet mechanic. He is survived by his children, Harlin (Brenda) Koeller, Sylvia Koeller, and Beth (Barry) Zickefoose; grandchildren, Corey (Amanda) Zickefoose, Dustin (Layla) Zickefoose, Cody (Olivia) Zickefoose, and Hannah Koeller; great-grandchildren, Harlin, Chase, and Chesed. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.  12 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE with the service to follow at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Providence Lutheran Church, 11475 Providence Pike, Brookville, OH 45309.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com