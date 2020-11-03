KOHLER, Dale M.



Dale Martin Kohler, age 87, passed away on October 31, 2020, due to complications from Parkinson's disease. He died at home surrounded by family. Dale was born in Middletown, Ohio, to Earl and Ruth (Thoelking) Kohler and graduated from Middletown High School in 1951. He attended Carnegie Mellon University and graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 1956 with a Bachelors Degree in Metallurgical Engineering while co-oping with Armco Steel. Dale also completed post graduate work at Harvard Business School and the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. In 1956 Dale married the love of his life, Edith Bair, and they had two children, Lynne and Martin. Dale worked his entire career at Armco Research retiring in 1988 as Corporate Director of Research. During his time with Armco, he earned the Armco General Management Cup Award



for outstanding management of Armco Research, the Distinguished Alumnus of the Year Award from the University of Cincinnati, and was awarded twenty United States Patents for specialty steel. He was recognized worldwide as a key contributor in his field. His work took him to many foreign countries. Dale served as Trustee and Sunday School Teacher at First Presbyterian Church. After retirement Dale and Edith enjoyed many memorable years in Mesa, AZ, where he enjoyed being President of the Rock and Gem Shop at Venture Out. He enjoyed lapidary, woodworking, and getting together with friends. Dale was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Earl Kohler Jr. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, his two children, niece Kristine and nephew Richard. Visitation will be at 12:30 pm on Thursday, November 5 at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown with funeral service at 1:00 pm with Reverend Michael Issacs officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. The family requests that any memorial be made to First Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Ave, Middletown, Ohio 45044 or Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, Ohio 45005. Please sign the guestbook online at



