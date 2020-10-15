KOLB, Richard F. Richard F. Kolb, age 84 of Oxford, died October 11, 2020, at Woodland County Manor. He was born at home in Reily Township on December 17, 1935, to Harry and Hazel (Grissom) Kolb. On January 3, 1959, he married Barbara Rowe, who survives. Richard was a graduate of Reily High School and the The Ohio State University where he was a member of the beef judging team, Saddle and Sirloin Club and the Air Force ROTC. He was lifelong Buckeye fan. He served in Germany as a radar technician with the 123rd AC&W Squadron of Blue Ash during the Berlin crisis. A former Reily Township dairy farmer and a lover of country life and steward of the soil, Richard served on various agriculture-related boards over the years, including the Butler Soil and Water Conservation District, Butler County Dairy Service Unit, Federal Land Bank of Eaton, Butler Landmark/Harvest Land and Butler County Farm Bureau. He was a member of the Oxford United Methodist Church where he served as trustee for several years. He is survived by his wife, Barbara and two children: Mark (Cheryl) Kolb of Lebanon, Ohio, and Karen (James) Hill of Troy, Ohio; and seven grandchildren: Rachel, Ryan, Russell, Richard and Reed Kolb and Jared and Kayleigh Hill; a brother, Ronald G. (Janice) Kolb of Oxford, Ohio, a sister-in-law, Judy Rowe of Brookville, Indiana, several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Joan Kolb Redpath, brother-in-law Edward V. Redpath and brother-in-law, Tom Rowe. The family wishes to thank the staff of Woodland Country Manor for their excellent care of Richard. Due to the coronavirus, private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family, with burial at Springdale Cemetery, Reily, Ohio. Memorials may be made to Reily Life Squad, 6376 Peoria-Reily Road, Oxford, Ohio 45056 or the Oxford United Methodist Church, 14 N. Poplar Street, Oxford, Ohio 45056. Ogle and Paul R. Young is serving the family.

