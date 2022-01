KORN, Roger



Roger Korn, passed away January 13, 2022, at the age of 83. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years Julia Korn. He leaves behind his three daughters Becky, Eloise, and Kellie, also many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, January 19, from 10 am until funeral



service at 11 am at Brough Funeral Home, Miamisburg.