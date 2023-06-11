Korosei, Austin



Age 29, of Kettering, passed away June 1, 2023. He was born August 27, 1993 in Dayton, Ohio. A celebration of life will be held on June 15th at 11:00am at Christ United Methodist Church in the outdoor chapel. Lunch to follow at the church picnic shelter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SICSA, American Diabetes Association, and NAMI in memory of Austin. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences please visit www.routsong.com.

