Kosanovich, Daniel

Daniel Nicholas Kosanovich, age 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Dan leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 50 years, Roberta (Bobbie), four children  Milan, Matthew, Danielle and Amy - and his beloved seven grandchildren. Dan was born in 1951, growing up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with a loving family of father Rudy, mother Mary Lou and brother Rodney. He graduated from Carrick High School (Class of '69). As starting quarterback of the Carrick football team, he dated a cheerleader at South Hills High School, his school's archrival. The romance worked out as he was married and devoted to his high school sweetheart, Bobbie, for over 50 years. He played football and graduated from Washington & Jefferson College (Class of '73), where he served as president of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. After college, he worked as a high school teacher before attending law school at the University of Dayton (Class of '77). Admitted to the bar in Ohio in 1977, he joined the law firm of Logothetis and Pence in Dayton serving unions in the field of labor law. In the 1990s through retirement, he utilized his expertise to create his own venture serving as a mediator and arbitrator and was a member of the National Academy of Arbitrators . In addition to co-authoring the book "In Pursuit of Positive Solutions," he served as an adjunct faculty member at both the University of Dayton School of Law and Antioch University's McGregor School. Despite numerous professional achievements, Dan is most notably remembered for his devotion to family, whether it was serving as the coach for every single soccer, basketball or baseball team for each of his four children, or leaving love notes and writing poems to surprise his wife. He lived for the yearly family trips to the Outer Banks or Virginia Beach to relax with family and long-time friends. Dan's legacy can be found in the laughter and stories shared as a reflection of his well-lived life. A memorial service will be held at Good Shepard Lutheran Church (901 East Stroop Road, Kettering, Ohio 45429) on Tuesday, January 30th with a visitation hour starting at 11:00am, memorial service at 12:30pm and a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fore Hope Golf program (www.foundation.ohiohealth.com/fore-hope).



